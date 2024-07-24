South Africa

Jacques Freitag's runaway murder suspects remanded

24 July 2024 - 12:30
Rudi Lubbe and Shantelle Oosthuizen in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE

Bail applications by the couple linked to the murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag and conspiracy to kill another man are expected to be heard next week.

Rudolf Cornelius “Rudi” Lubbe and Shantelle Oosthuizen sat silently about a metre apart in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday. While she wore a grey track hoodie, he wore a dark suit.

According to the charge sheet, the duo allegedly conspired with Freitag to kill Louis Gerhardus Harmse, to whom Oosthuizen had become engaged after previously dating Lubbe. Harmse was assaulted with a brick on June 13 but survived.

Weeks later, Freitag was shot and stabbed to death. Police investigations began after the July 1 discovery of Freitag's body near a Pretoria cemetery and warrants of arrest were issued for the duo. They were arrested after being found at a guest house in Sabie, Mpumalanga, on July 16.

Freitag died 'cold, hungry and alone'

Sister of champion high-jump athlete describes his descent into depression and substance abuse
News
2 weeks ago

On Wednesday neither the state nor defence were ready for the formal bail proceedings.

Prosecutor Leana Bosman said addresses needed to be verified. 

Advocate Jack Gerber came on the record for the accused and told the court he still needs to receive proper instructions from Oosthuizen.

Gerber asked for the two to be remanded in a police station in Pretoria so he could more easily meet her and so Lubbe can consult his doctor.

The case will resume on July 31.

TimesLIVE

