South Africa

Limpopo residents approached by 'paid to kill' hitmen scams

24 July 2024 - 14:20
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fraud vultures are circling in Limpopo with a new scam. Stock image.
Fraud vultures are circling in Limpopo with a new scam. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Ian Allenden

Limpopo residents have in recent weeks been approached by scammers disguising themselves as “paid to kill” hitmen, to trick unsuspecting victims into paying money in exchange for their safety.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe warned residents on Wednesday, saying the scam was rampant.

Three government officials have fallen victim to it.

“Victims are contacted by perpetrators claiming they were paid to kill them and demand money to save their lives,” said Hadebe. 

In a different scam, Hadebe said criminals posed as Hawks officers to trick victims into paying large sums of money to avoid fabricated legal consequences.

“Two businessmen received telephone calls from a person impersonating a Hawks employee alleging he was investigating their cases. He demanded money from them to avoid prosecution.”

Hadebe urged community members to be vigilant when receiving suspicious phone calls and verify the authenticity of the caller. The public can contact the police station the caller claims to be affiliated to, to verify their identities.

“It is crucial to verify the caller's identity by requesting their full name and the location where they are based. Do not comply with any demands for money.”

Individuals are encouraged to report any suspected scams to the nearest police station or contact the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SANDF 'job advert' is a scam

The South African National Defence Force has warned the public that an "advertisement" stating it is recruiting is a scam.
News
6 days ago

Murderer Sandile Montsoe jailed for investment scam

A 15-year sentence has been imposed on Sandile Mantsoe for fraud after he embezzled more than R1m from gullible investors through a company called ...
News
1 week ago

Capt Morgan arrest warrant is a rum tale: Police

A supposed police officer who says "talk to me like a man" or go to jail is an impersonator.
News
1 week ago

'Proud to be part of team that stopped Matodzi and VBS’: former Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane denies bribery claims

Convicted fraudster and former chairperson of the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank board Tshifhiwa Matodzi's leaked affidavit has detailed how the bank ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Foundation for VBS victims calls on ANC, EFF, SACP to pay back the money South Africa
  2. 12 pupils suspended 'for racism' at Pretoria girls’ school South Africa
  3. Two Transnet managers in court on charges of PPE fraud and theft South Africa
  4. What’s the best-paying job in SA and how much you can get on average? South Africa
  5. Three suspects killed in another shoot-out with police in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...