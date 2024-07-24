In a different scam, Hadebe said criminals posed as Hawks officers to trick victims into paying large sums of money to avoid fabricated legal consequences.
“Two businessmen received telephone calls from a person impersonating a Hawks employee alleging he was investigating their cases. He demanded money from them to avoid prosecution.”
Hadebe urged community members to be vigilant when receiving suspicious phone calls and verify the authenticity of the caller. The public can contact the police station the caller claims to be affiliated to, to verify their identities.
“It is crucial to verify the caller's identity by requesting their full name and the location where they are based. Do not comply with any demands for money.”
Individuals are encouraged to report any suspected scams to the nearest police station or contact the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600-10111.
TimesLIVE
Limpopo residents approached by 'paid to kill' hitmen scams
Image: 123RF/Ian Allenden
Limpopo residents have in recent weeks been approached by scammers disguising themselves as “paid to kill” hitmen, to trick unsuspecting victims into paying money in exchange for their safety.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe warned residents on Wednesday, saying the scam was rampant.
Three government officials have fallen victim to it.
“Victims are contacted by perpetrators claiming they were paid to kill them and demand money to save their lives,” said Hadebe.
In a different scam, Hadebe said criminals posed as Hawks officers to trick victims into paying large sums of money to avoid fabricated legal consequences.
“Two businessmen received telephone calls from a person impersonating a Hawks employee alleging he was investigating their cases. He demanded money from them to avoid prosecution.”
Hadebe urged community members to be vigilant when receiving suspicious phone calls and verify the authenticity of the caller. The public can contact the police station the caller claims to be affiliated to, to verify their identities.
“It is crucial to verify the caller's identity by requesting their full name and the location where they are based. Do not comply with any demands for money.”
Individuals are encouraged to report any suspected scams to the nearest police station or contact the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600-10111.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SANDF 'job advert' is a scam
Murderer Sandile Montsoe jailed for investment scam
Capt Morgan arrest warrant is a rum tale: Police
'Proud to be part of team that stopped Matodzi and VBS’: former Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane denies bribery claims
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos