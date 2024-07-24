South Africa

Orange exports hit by bad weather

24 July 2024 - 10:15 By Nelson Banya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa is the world's second biggest orange fruit exporter after Egypt, and the overall second largest citrus exporter globally after Spain. It ships most of its fruit to Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, North America, the UK and Russia. Stock photo.
South Africa is the world's second biggest orange fruit exporter after Egypt, and the overall second largest citrus exporter globally after Spain. It ships most of its fruit to Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, North America, the UK and Russia. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Leonid Tit

South Africa has cut its orange export forecast for the 2024 season due to bad weather in key growing regions, the Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa (CGA) said on Wednesday, as a global orange juice squeeze drives prices to record highs.

SA's bleak orange export forecast comes at a time when Brazil, the world's top orange producer and orange juice exporter, is on track for its worst harvest in three decades due to a combination of bad weather and citrus disease. This has pushed orange juice prices to record highs.

SA is the world's second biggest orange fruit exporter after Egypt, and the overall second largest citrus exporter globally after Spain. It ships most of its fruit to Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, North America, the UK and Russia.

The CGA said in a statement it had cut orange production forecasts due to recent storms and flooding in Citrusdal in the Western Cape and frost damage in Marble Hall and Groblersdal in Limpopo.

Citrusdal cut off, nearly 160,000 affected by floods in Cape Town

Disaster risk management officials said on Monday 158,097 people were affected and 47,663 structures flooded or damaged during several days of ...
News
1 week ago

SA now expects to export 51.6-million 15kg cartons of Valencia oranges, lower than the season opening forecast of 58-million cartons, the CGA said. SA exported 52.1-million cartons of Valencias in 2023.

The country also expects to export 21-million 15kg cartons of Navel oranges this year, lower than the initial estimate of 25.7-million cartons. It exported 24.8-million cartons last year.

“It is now clear that there will not be an oversupply of oranges this season. We are looking at a balanced market,” said Jan-Louis Pretorius, vice-chairperson of the CGA and a citrus grower in Limpopo.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Insect wreaks havoc on prickly pear industry

A tiny insect is ravaging Tunisia’s prickly pears, a critical source of revenue for the North African country's agriculture sector and economy.
News
21 hours ago

Growing for Gold: The Story of Woolworths' ClemenGold

Winter is often synonymous with cosying up indoors, but it's also the perfect time to indulge in our local bountiful citrus harvest, particularly ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

South African citrus growers to take EU to world panel as trade scrap sours

South Africa’s citrus growers and the government are escalating their challenge to the EU’s measures against locally grown citrus imports, seeking ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Whatever happened to the Rex Union orange?

At the height of the citrus season, marmalade makers are lamenting a lack of the uniquely South African fruit. Hilary Biller speaks to a farmer and a ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

When life gives you lemons, plant a rare and unusual citrus tree

There are many more citrus-tree options than the standard ones, so make a trip to Fruitasia and take your pick
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Foundation for VBS victims calls on ANC, EFF, SACP to pay back the money South Africa
  2. Two Transnet managers in court on charges of PPE fraud and theft South Africa
  3. What’s the best-paying job in SA and how much you can get on average? South Africa
  4. Three suspects killed in another shoot-out with police in KZN South Africa
  5. 'Apartheid can never be forgotten': Phumzile Van Damme on BBC documentary and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ...
'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...