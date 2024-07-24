South Africa

POLL | What do you think of the backlash over Chidimma Adetshina contesting for Miss SA title?

24 July 2024 - 14:16 By TimesLIVE
Miss South Africa pageant contestant Chidimma Adetshina is in the spotlight.
Miss South Africa pageant contestant Chidimma Adetshina is in the spotlight.
Image: 72 Photography

Miss South Africa pageant contestant Chidimma Adetshina has been in the spotlight this week, with debate focused on her eligibility to represent the nation. 

Adetshina has faced criticism on social media since advancing to the top 30 of the competition. 

Born at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to a Nigerian father and a mother of Mozambican descent, Adetshina is a South African national, in line with the rules of the competition. 

“Miss South Africa entrants must be South African citizens and in possession of a valid South African ID or passport. If an applicant holds dual citizenship, they must provide details of both on the entry form,” the website states.

Her bloodline and name, however, sparked debate on social media, with some questioning whether she was the best person to represent the country.

In an interview with Sowetan SMag, Adetshina described the backlash she received on social media as “black-on-black hate”. 

“At first I ignored it but as I progressed in the competition the criticism started growing. I thought to myself, I am representing a country but I don’t feel the love from the people I’m representing. I even asked myself, is it worth it?” she said. 

“I feel all of this is black-on-black hate. I’m not the only one in this competition who has a surname that’s not South African. I feel the attention is on me because of my skin colour, which I think is a disadvantage. It’s also been something I had to overcome growing up.” 

TimesLIVE

