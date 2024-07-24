South Africa

WATCH | Bester, Magudumana and seven co-accused back in court

24 July 2024 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused are appearing in the Free State High Court.

TimesLIVE

