Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused are appearing in the Free State High Court.
WATCH | Bester, Magudumana and seven co-accused back in court
READ MORE:
Thabo Bester’s diet, clothing and access to attorneys in spotlight as case resumes in high court
TIMELINE | Dr Nandipha and Bester’s relationship and escape, according to prosecution during bail application
Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release
Thabo Bester: Here's who has been arrested and what they allegedly did
Two officials who were promised R2.5m each to assist Bester escape only received R80,000
Nandipha Magudumana's brother who blew whistle on Thabo Bester says he stands by his sister
