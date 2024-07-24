Courtesy of SABC News
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC News
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died
Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations
No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos