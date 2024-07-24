South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

24 July 2024 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
News
1 month ago

Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been delayed yet again as the defence seeks a full map of the crime site and cellphone tower locations cited in ...
News
1 month ago

No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court

Two of the men standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they do not have hot water to bathe at Kgosi ...
News
1 month ago
