WATCH | 'Wedding' in the fruit section of a Boxer store has customers abuzz

Image: Supplied
Customers at Boxer superstore in Isipingo, south of Durban, were treated to a surprise on Wednesday morning when a “bride” arrived in a decorated Hyster forklift and a “groom” in a kitted-out bakkie.
Ululations and whistles greeted the couple as staff and customers whipped out cameras to snap pictures of the two “tying the knot” in the fruit section.
But it turns out the wedding was simply a well-curated piece of creativity by the staff to celebrate the store's 47th birthday.
Snethemba Ngidi, a cashier, made her way into the store on forklift while Zakhele Hlengwa, a merchandiser, arrived in a Nissan 1400 bakkie.
The two have both worked at the store for eight years and Hlengwa told TimesLIVE the “union” was to formalise what he had known for a long time: they are a family in the store.
“This staff has turned into a second family for me because we spend more time together than we do with our actual families. Now I’ve decided to make it official by marrying someone in this family,” he joked.
Image: Supplied
“This is a birthday promotion which happens every year, where each store participates and decides what they will do to catch the attention of our communities and create an element of fun for our staff,” said Bonga Ntombela, the branch manager.
“Today [Wednesday] we had a proper wedding, but not a real one. We had the bride and groom entering on a forklift and an old school Nissan 1400 to create a vibe. We had wedding songs and a theme in terms of our dress code.”
“The plan was for the wedding to grab the attention of the community and get them into the store to see our birthday deals.
“These activities are to attract customers and when you come in you will see that even the displays are hubs of creativity, not the basic displays of products on the shelves. We built houses with those displays.”
He said the customers also take part, dancing and singing along to the music as well as taking videos and sharing them on social media.
“It’s a competition, we judge how our creativity compared with that of other stores: how our displays were, whether the staff bought into the idea and if our customers enjoyed their shopping experience,” added Ntombela.
Image: Supplied
The couple are not romantically involved but were seen as ideal to play the roles.
Ngidi said: “I’m not married and I had never thought much of it but after this experience that may change. Seeing myself having a wedding and a ‘husband’ who is actually not far off from my type was an enjoyable experience.”
Hlengwa, who is married, said he hadn’t shared much about what would happen on Wednesday, but had to quickly call his family to explain so that they didn't get the wrong idea when they saw it on social media.
“We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs with our colleagues over the years here at Boxer so dedicating this day to showing love was refreshing. My real marriage was a traditional wedding so it was a beautiful experience to get a taste of what a white wedding is like.”
Ntombela said the couple was chosen because people could see they were capable of pulling off the role play.
Ntombela said they will judge the success of the event based on feedback they get from their customers and whether it played any role in attracting them to the store and also if it had any affect on the day's sales.
