Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba says the recently launched provincial government road service delivery programme, called Dikgerekgere Wednesday, will not go out to tender.
“When I started [talking about] Dikgerekgere Wednesday, I saw people starting to salivate and saying 'it means another tender is in the pipeline'. We must re-empower the mandate of public works to build and maintain infrastructure.
“Where we are building roads, we must maintain them internally. Why should everything go through a tender? We are fighting because of these tenders,” she said at a government event on Tuesday.
She urged the management of the provincial department of public works, roads and infrastructure to invest in essential equipment to enable the government to deliver certain services without outsourcing.
“Every year we must dedicate budget. There must be budget towards yellow fleet [vehicles]. There must be budget towards the appointment of the operators because we want to do this in-house,” she said.
She criticised the prevalent perception of government projects delivered through tenders.
Ramathuba vowed to crack the whip on government officials and service providers who do not deliver services after being paid.
“We are going to turn things around. If you [government officials] are committing when there's no money [no budget], I'm coming after you. When you commit and there is money, go and build that road. When you commit and there is money and you don't build the road, I'm coming after you.
“When you are a service provider and you are appointed, but you don't do the work, we are going to blacklist you. If you are told 'build a road', you will build it.”
When launching the programme at Ga-Mongalo village in Lephalale earlier this month, Ramathuba made her intentions clear from the beginning: “Dikgerekgere Wednesday will not be on any tender.”
‘Why should everything go to tender?’ Phophi Ramathuba on closing the tap
Premier warns officials, service providers who do not deliver after being paid
Image: Dr Phophi Ramathuba/X
Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba says the recently launched provincial government road service delivery programme, called Dikgerekgere Wednesday, will not go out to tender.
“When I started [talking about] Dikgerekgere Wednesday, I saw people starting to salivate and saying 'it means another tender is in the pipeline'. We must re-empower the mandate of public works to build and maintain infrastructure.
“Where we are building roads, we must maintain them internally. Why should everything go through a tender? We are fighting because of these tenders,” she said at a government event on Tuesday.
She urged the management of the provincial department of public works, roads and infrastructure to invest in essential equipment to enable the government to deliver certain services without outsourcing.
“Every year we must dedicate budget. There must be budget towards yellow fleet [vehicles]. There must be budget towards the appointment of the operators because we want to do this in-house,” she said.
She criticised the prevalent perception of government projects delivered through tenders.
Ramathuba vowed to crack the whip on government officials and service providers who do not deliver services after being paid.
“We are going to turn things around. If you [government officials] are committing when there's no money [no budget], I'm coming after you. When you commit and there is money, go and build that road. When you commit and there is money and you don't build the road, I'm coming after you.
“When you are a service provider and you are appointed, but you don't do the work, we are going to blacklist you. If you are told 'build a road', you will build it.”
When launching the programme at Ga-Mongalo village in Lephalale earlier this month, Ramathuba made her intentions clear from the beginning: “Dikgerekgere Wednesday will not be on any tender.”
READ MORE
Don't make premature judgments about VBS Bank saga: Ramathuba
Polokwane turns out to welcome home their winning songstress Makhadzi
Limpopo premier Ramathuba congratulates Makhadzi on BET win
WATCH | ‘Our people are getting impatient’: Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba on unemployment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos