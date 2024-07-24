South Africa

‘Why should everything go to tender?’ Phophi Ramathuba on closing the tap

Premier warns officials, service providers who do not deliver after being paid

24 July 2024 - 21:26
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Premier Phophi Ramathuba wants to see investment in 'yellow metal' so the government can deliver services inhouse.
Premier Phophi Ramathuba wants to see investment in 'yellow metal' so the government can deliver services inhouse.
Image: Dr Phophi Ramathuba/X

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba says the recently launched provincial government road service delivery programme, called Dikgerekgere Wednesday, will not go out to tender.

“When I started [talking about] Dikgerekgere Wednesday, I saw people starting to salivate and saying 'it means another tender is in the pipeline'. We must re-empower the mandate of public works to build and maintain infrastructure.

“Where we are building roads, we must maintain them internally. Why should everything go through a tender? We are fighting because of these tenders,” she said at a government event on Tuesday.

She urged the management of the provincial department of public works, roads and infrastructure to invest in essential equipment to enable the government to deliver certain services without outsourcing.

“Every year we must dedicate budget. There must be budget towards yellow fleet [vehicles]. There must be budget towards the appointment of the operators because we want to do this in-house,” she said.

She criticised the prevalent perception of government projects delivered through tenders.

Ramathuba vowed to crack the whip on government officials and service providers who do not deliver services after being paid.

“We are going to turn things around. If you [government officials] are committing when there's no money [no budget], I'm coming after you. When you commit and there is money, go and build that road. When you commit and there is money and you don't build the road, I'm coming after you.

“When you are a service provider and you are appointed, but you don't do the work, we are going to blacklist you. If you are told 'build a road', you will build it.”

When launching the programme  at Ga-Mongalo village in Lephalale earlier this month, Ramathuba made her intentions clear from the beginning: “Dikgerekgere Wednesday will not be on any tender.” 

READ MORE

Don't make premature judgments about VBS Bank saga: Ramathuba

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba believes the public should not make “premature judgments” over the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga which left many ...
Politics
5 days ago

Polokwane turns out to welcome home their winning songstress Makhadzi

BET Award winner Makhadzi was hosted for her homecoming at a breakfast at Meropa Casino in Limpopo on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Limpopo premier Ramathuba congratulates Makhadzi on BET win

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has extended heartfelt congratulations to  musical sensation Makhadzi for her victory at the 2024 BET Awards in ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | ‘Our people are getting impatient’: Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba on unemployment

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has her eyes set on job creation to keep the ANC's majority vote dominance in the province.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Foundation for VBS victims calls on ANC, EFF, SACP to pay back the money South Africa
  2. 12 pupils suspended 'for racism' at Pretoria girls’ school South Africa
  3. Two Transnet managers in court on charges of PPE fraud and theft South Africa
  4. Legal representation issues force postponement of Thabo Bester case South Africa
  5. What’s the best-paying job in SA and how much you can get on average? South Africa

Latest Videos

African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...