Searches and entry and exit control at prisons will be intensified by order of correctional services commissioner Samuel Thobakgale.
Department officials and police raided Sun City prison in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, finding inmates with weapons, playstations, cellphones, dagga and TVs.
Earlier this month, an inmate charged with kidnapping recorded a video of himself on a contraband cellphone at Goodwood prison in Cape Town, boasting how he was living the “soft life” behind bars.
Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the influx of contraband at correctional facilities is disturbing and culprits, whether inmates or officials, will face the consequences.
The commissioner's directives include heightened adherence to standard operating procedure for the proper searching of inmates allocated to work teams and controls at entry and exit points at correctional centres.
“People not scheduled to visit the centre must not be allowed into the facility without appropriate authority. We are not prepared to compromise on discipline,” Nxumalo said.
Expect further crackdowns, says correctional services after Sun City prison raid
Image: Supplied
Searches and entry and exit control at prisons will be intensified by order of correctional services commissioner Samuel Thobakgale.
Department officials and police raided Sun City prison in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, finding inmates with weapons, playstations, cellphones, dagga and TVs.
Earlier this month, an inmate charged with kidnapping recorded a video of himself on a contraband cellphone at Goodwood prison in Cape Town, boasting how he was living the “soft life” behind bars.
Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the influx of contraband at correctional facilities is disturbing and culprits, whether inmates or officials, will face the consequences.
The commissioner's directives include heightened adherence to standard operating procedure for the proper searching of inmates allocated to work teams and controls at entry and exit points at correctional centres.
“People not scheduled to visit the centre must not be allowed into the facility without appropriate authority. We are not prepared to compromise on discipline,” Nxumalo said.
Image: Supplied
The department will intensify “surprise, spot and unannounced” searches to prevent contraband being brought in or removed from facilities.
“Our commitment to maintaining safe and secure correctional facilities is unwavering,” Nxumalo said.
“Enhanced security measures are part of ongoing efforts to protect communities, officials and inmates in our facilities. Efforts to curb smuggling and enhance inmate discipline are ongoing and we will continue to adapt and improve strategies to meet these challenges effectively.”
In the past financial year, the department's code enforcement unit took action against 66 officials for theft, fraud, corruption and maladministration.
“We also have a departmental investigation unit that has finalised 77% of investigations (334 of 432).
“Errant officials involved in smuggling contraband will get no mercy.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | PlayStations, cellphones and weed: inside Sun City prison raid
WATCH | Groenewald to crack whip on staff involved in 'soft life' inmate video
How to reduce our soaring prison population
Arrested prison warder: there was a case against her, then there wasn’t and then there was ...
Abuse, death and teen pregnancy: how social development beneficiaries overcame troubles to pass matric
SA’s inmates achieve a high 92.3% matric pass rate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos