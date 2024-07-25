South Africa

Expect further crackdowns, says correctional services after Sun City prison raid

25 July 2024 - 15:03
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
TVs, playstations and other contraband were discovered during a surprise raid at Sun City prison.
TVs, playstations and other contraband were discovered during a surprise raid at Sun City prison.
Image: Supplied

Searches and entry and exit control at prisons will be intensified by order of correctional services commissioner Samuel Thobakgale.

Department officials and police raided Sun City prison in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, finding inmates with weapons, playstations, cellphones, dagga and TVs. 

Earlier this month, an inmate charged with kidnapping recorded a video of himself on a contraband cellphone at Goodwood prison in Cape Town, boasting how he was living the “soft life” behind bars.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the influx of contraband at correctional facilities is disturbing and culprits, whether inmates or officials, will face the consequences. 

The commissioner's directives include heightened adherence to standard operating procedure for the proper searching of inmates allocated to work teams and controls at entry and exit points at correctional centres. 

“People not scheduled to visit the centre must not be allowed into the facility without appropriate authority. We are not prepared to compromise on discipline,” Nxumalo said.

Cellphones, weapons, drugs and playstations were among items discovered in Johannesburg Correctional Centre during a suprise raid.
Cellphones, weapons, drugs and playstations were among items discovered in Johannesburg Correctional Centre during a suprise raid.
Image: Supplied

The department will intensify “surprise, spot and unannounced” searches to prevent contraband being brought in or removed from facilities.

“Our commitment to maintaining safe and secure correctional facilities is unwavering,” Nxumalo said.

“Enhanced security measures are part of ongoing efforts to protect communities, officials and inmates in our facilities. Efforts to curb smuggling and enhance inmate discipline are ongoing and we will continue to adapt and improve strategies to meet these challenges effectively.”

In the past financial year, the department's code enforcement unit took action against 66 officials for theft, fraud, corruption and maladministration.

“We also have a departmental investigation unit that has finalised 77% of investigations (334 of 432).

“Errant officials involved in smuggling contraband will get no mercy.” 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

WATCH | PlayStations, cellphones and weed: inside Sun City prison raid

PlayStation consoles, cellphones, dagga, screwdrivers and knives were discovered during a surprise raid by SAPS and the correctional services ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Groenewald to crack whip on staff involved in 'soft life' inmate video

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald wants a probe into officials at Goodwood prison in Cape Town after a video recorded by an inmate on ...
News
6 days ago

How to reduce our soaring prison population

Overcrowding in correctional facilities is a challenge that not only strains our facilities, but also speaks to larger societal issues that we ought ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 months ago

Arrested prison warder: there was a case against her, then there wasn’t and then there was ...

A prison warder who was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into a prison appeared before the Cullinan magistrate's court
News
6 days ago

Abuse, death and teen pregnancy: how social development beneficiaries overcame troubles to pass matric

Matric achievers tell of aunts, fathers and grandparents stepping up to help them
News
5 months ago

SA’s inmates achieve a high 92.3% matric pass rate

Full-time matric pupils in correctional facilities achieved a 93.2% pass rate in the national senior certificate exams and attained a total 278 ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dams overflowing but more rain forecast for Cape Town and surrounds South Africa
  2. Shein to open pop-up store in South Africa to woo more shoppers South Africa
  3. WATCH | Foundation for VBS victims calls on ANC, EFF, SACP to pay back the money South Africa
  4. Court says NHI may not instruct where private health practitioners must work South Africa
  5. DA 'won't vote with ANC in Joburg' and is 'unbothered' by ActionSA's move to South Africa

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate