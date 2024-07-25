A former ward councillor in Dr Kenneth Kaunda district municipality in North West faces extortion charges after he allegedly demanded a R50,000 “protection fee” from a contractor installing fibre.
Letlhogonolo Molefi, 39, appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of intimidation, extortion and obstruction at the construction site.
Molefi was arrested during an undercover operation by the SAPS organised crime and crime intelligence units working with the Klerksdorp tactical response team.
North West police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said according to information received from a contractor, community members were intimidating them.
The alleged intimidation happened when they were installing fibre along the N12 between Klerksdorp and Wolmaransstad and Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom.
Funani said the contractor was allegedly approached on July 15 by two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the Klerksdorp community and demanded jobs.
“The suspects [also] demanded immediate payment of a R50,000 protection fee. The victim was also instructed to leave the site and come back when they had money to pay the suspects.”
Funani said it is alleged the victim abandoned the site for five days but the suspects kept calling him about the payment.
Molefi was arrested in Klerksdorp during an undercover operation.
“The accused was remanded until August 27 for a formal bail application.”
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said no disruptions will be tolerated at construction sites.
TimesLIVE
Former ward councillor in dock accused of extortion and intimidation
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
