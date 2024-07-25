The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, of which businessman Kelvin Naidoo is the vice-president, has expressed relief after his release on Thursday.
Naidoo, 51, was kidnapped while driving to work in Lindsay Road, Korsten, at 6am on Friday last week.
After being held captive for six days, with a ransom demand of R10m made, he was released during the early hours of Thursday.
Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said: “We are relieved Kelvin Naidoo has been returned home to his family. Our prayers and thoughts continue to be with him and his family and that the healing may begin.”
Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Naidoo was physically unharmed.
Kidnapped Gqeberha business chamber VP Kelvin Naidoo rescued
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Suspects arrested in Gauteng after 14-year-old kidnapped in Mpumalanga
It is not yet clear if a ransom was paid, while the details around his release remain sketchy.
TimesLIVE reports police minister Senzo Mchunu has commended the Hawks officers who, he said, displayed their expertise and tenacity to secure Naidoo's safe return to his family.
“The situation has been nail-biting; we are just as relieved as the Naidoo family over Naidoo’s safe return,” he said.
“The Hawks have again demonstrated their ability to operate with precision and effectiveness in the face of complex criminal activities.
“The focus of our law enforcement agencies is now on the culprits. They must be assured they will be dug out from any hole and brought to face the law.”
HeraldLIVE
