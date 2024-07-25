South Africa

NSFAS applies for leave to appeal high court order on irregular Ezaga deal

Student aid scheme was in the process of terminating contracts

25 July 2024 - 22:13
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Freeman Nomvalo, administrator of NFSAS.
Freeman Nomvalo, administrator of NFSAS.
Image: Fredddy Mavunda/Business Day

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on Thursday filed an application for leave to appeal a Western Cape High Court ruling regarding the validity of a controversial contract.

NSFAS was in the process of terminating contracts with direct payment service providers such as Ezaga after a Werkmans report last year which recommended such a termination due to procurement irregularities.

However, the high court ruled this month that the contract be restored. The court interdicted NSFAS from taking further steps to cancel the deal and from implementing a payment method to pay allowances directly into students’ bank accounts.

“NSFAS confirms that an appeal against the judgment has been filed with the registrar of the Western Cape High Court as of July 25 2024,” the scheme said in a statement.

NSFAS to take over payment of student allowances by September as it tries to cut out 'middle men'

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme plans to begin paying allowances directly into university students’ bank accounts by September as it heads ...
News
1 month ago

NSFAS said its legal team advised that disbursement of student allowances may be made through the institutions for university students, and directly into the bank accounts of TVET college students.

“For the month of August, university students will receive their allowances through their institutions and TVET college student will receive their allowances directly into their bank accounts. NSFAS endeavours to keep all stakeholders abreast with developments related to the ongoing court processes,” NSFAS said.

The Werkmans report, which sparked the termination of such contracts, found issues in the deals such as a conflict of interest involving NSFAS former CEO Andile Nongogo, irregularities in the bid process of direct payment service providers, and the lack of a feasibility study before implementing the payment system.

It recommended that the contracts be terminated and that Nongogo be dismissed as it was found that he actively participated in the presentation of proposals by service providers to the bid evaluation committee, violating NSFAS’s public procurement process.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

R112m in payments to unqualified NSFAS beneficiaries to be paid back

The Special Investigating Unit has signed acknowledgement of debt agreements with 421 students who did not qualify to be funded by the National ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | 'We know who the No 1 money launderer is’: Naledi Chirwa’s speech has EFF MPs smiling

EFF MPs were beaming with pride as Naledi Chirwa made her speech during the debate on the opening of parliament address on Friday in which she ...
Politics
6 days ago

NSFAS nonpayment leaves 300 Joburg students without shelter

The landlord says it is owed R6m in unpaid rentals after the scheme failed to pay rent for more than six months
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African police head to the Paris Olympics South Africa
  2. WesBank subcontractor arrested after 'trying to pay investigators R150k' South Africa
  3. Shein to open pop-up store in South Africa to woo more shoppers South Africa
  4. WATCH | Foundation for VBS victims calls on ANC, EFF, SACP to pay back the money South Africa
  5. Dams overflowing but more rain forecast for Cape Town and surrounds South Africa

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate