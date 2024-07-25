Ramaphosa then invited the JSC to give its views on the suitability of Maya to hold the office of chief justice and she was interviewed on May 21.
The commission subsequently assured the president of Maya’s suitability to lead the judiciary based on the interview, Maya’s qualifications and judicial record, her leadership qualities, her experience as a judge in various courts, her past leadership of the Supreme Court of Appeal and her role as deputy chief justice in the period leading to her nomination by the president.
The commissioners said Maya’s appointment would be a significant milestone for the country as she would be the first woman chief justice, Magwenya said.
“President Ramaphosa appreciates the confidence expressed by the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of political parties in the suitability of the incoming chief justice, who can draw inspiration and support from the confidence expressed in her.”
Ramaphosa appoints Mandisa Maya as SA's first woman chief justice
President 'appreciates the confidence expressed by the JSC and political parties'
Image: Alon Skuy
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya as chief justice, effective September 1.
Her appointment follows the departure of chief justice Raymond Zondo, whose term expires on August 1.
Maya’s appointment comes after consultation, in accordance with provisions of the constitution, with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and leaders of political parties in the National Assembly, the presidency said.
While her appointment is in line with section 174(3) of the constitution, Ramaphosa had stated in a letter to Zondo on February 22 this year that he intended appointing Maya as his successor, said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Mandisa Maya gets JSC nod for chief justice, sets out her vision for judiciary
