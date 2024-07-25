South Africa

Trio in court for alleged ‘hits’ in drug distribution turf war

25 July 2024 - 18:38 By Kim Swartz
The Hawks said there were allegedly "hits" ordered due to clashes over the distribution of drugs. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/edwardolive

Three suspects appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Thursday in connection with three alleged “hits” related to a turf war over the distribution of drugs in the Western Cape and Gauteng in 2017.

Cape Town businessman Colin Booysen, 57, the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, appeared in the dock with Sillico Oliphant, 42, and Moegamat Faizel Abrahams, 44, who were arrested earlier this month.

“Investigation into the drug activities of this group provided evidence of murders that were ordered due to clashes that occurred relating to the distribution of drugs in the Western Cape as well in Gauteng . Six suspects were identified,” said Hawks spokesperson W/O Zinzi Hani.

“Warrants of arrests were issued for the six suspects. One suspect was traced and arrested in Gauteng, and four other suspects were traced and arrested in Cape Town.”

The sixth suspect was arrested and appeared in court last week with Booysen and other co-accused. Herbert Anthony Zoutman, 57, and John Smith, 42, were released on bail of R10,000 each. Sipho Prince Khumalo, 47, was released on R10,000 bail on the same day when he appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court.

Booysen, Olifant and Abrahams face charges for the murders of Marwaan Desai, the alleged leader of The Nice Time Kids who was shot dead in a vehicle along with another man, Shaheem Mohamed, in a parking area at Pinelands shopping centre, Cape Town, on June 28, 2017. They are also charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Booysen — who is the chairperson of the Delft, Belhar and Parow Taxi Association — and Olifant also face charges for the murder of Mark Groenewald who, was killed on December 8, 2017 in Reiger Park, Boksburg.

The three, who are currently in custody, presented an affidavit ahead of their bail application.

Their lawyer, advocate Luzuko Guma told the court Olifant and Abrahams were allegedly tortured and questioned by police in 2018 at Hotel 303 in Sea Point, Cape Town. He argued that the communities where they live did not oppose the bid for bail. However, the court is yet to decide on the bail .

The case was postponed to August 2.

TimesLIVE

