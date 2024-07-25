South Africa

WATCH | PlayStations, cellphones and weed: inside Sun City prison raid

25 July 2024 - 10:07 By PHATHU LUVHENGO and THABO TSHABALALA
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

PlayStation consoles, cellphones, dagga, screwdrivers and knives were discovered during a surprise raid by SAPS and the correctional services department at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, also known as Sun City, on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Legal representation issues force postponement of Thabo Bester case

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester cut a different figure when his matter returned to the Free State High Court on Wednesday for a second try ...
News
20 hours ago

Woman's 5-year jail torment for wrongful murder conviction 'like a CSI plot': judge

Durban high court judge Rob Mossop has ruled the minister of police and the director of public prosecutions are liable to pay Phikisile Alvina ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Groenewald to crack whip on staff involved in 'soft life' inmate video

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald wants a probe into officials at Goodwood prison in Cape Town after a video recorded by an inmate on ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Inmate bragging about 'nice life, no rent' in video sent to 'get jail education' in maximum-security

A viral video of an inmate on trial, Bornface Banks, bragging about a “comfortable” life in Goodwood prison in Cape Town prompted correctional ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dams overflowing but more rain forecast for Cape Town and surrounds South Africa
  2. WATCH | Foundation for VBS victims calls on ANC, EFF, SACP to pay back the money South Africa
  3. DA 'won't vote with ANC in Joburg' and is 'unbothered' by ActionSA's move to South Africa
  4. Court says NHI may not instruct where private health practitioners must work South Africa
  5. ‘Why should everything go to tender?’: Phophi Ramathuba on closing the tap Politics

Latest Videos

African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate
Joburg sexworker killer Mkhwanazi's psych report ready but delayed by a ...