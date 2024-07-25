South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

25 July 2024 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo received two phone calls from one of the accused before the murder “has been fabricated”, the court heard on Wednesday.

Charles Mnisi, for accused No 3 Mthobisi “Carlos” Mncube, told the court the cellphone numbers the state believed were linked to accused No 5, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, were fabricated by state witnesses and Ntuli never called Khumalo before the killing of Meyiwa on October 26 2014. 

Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo had received two phone calls from one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial before the murder ...
News
3 hours ago

Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
News
1 month ago

Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been delayed yet again as the defence seeks a full map of the crime site and cellphone tower locations cited in ...
News
1 month ago
