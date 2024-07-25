The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo received two phone calls from one of the accused before the murder “has been fabricated”, the court heard on Wednesday.
Charles Mnisi, for accused No 3 Mthobisi “Carlos” Mncube, told the court the cellphone numbers the state believed were linked to accused No 5, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, were fabricated by state witnesses and Ntuli never called Khumalo before the killing of Meyiwa on October 26 2014.
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
