South Africa

13 suspected criminals killed in a week in shoot-outs with KZN cops

26 July 2024 - 13:12 By TIMESLIVE
Police at the scene of a shootout with suspected criminals in the KwaDlangezwa area in Empangeni on Friday.
Image: SAPS

Five suspected criminals were killed in a shoot-out with KwaZulu-Natal police in two incidents on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said three suspects wanted for at least 10 cases of murder died when police came under attack and returned fire in the KwaDlangezwa area in Empangeni on the north coast.

In the second incident, two suspects died in a shoot-out with police in Inanda. Police are at the scene.

Netshiunda said the provincial stabilisation team, which forms part of Operation Vala uMgodi, received information about the suspects hiding at house in KwaDlangezwa.

“When police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire, sparking a shoot-out which ended with three suspects fatally wounded,” he said.

Netshiunda said the suspects were alleged to have been involved in the ATM bombing in Esikhaleni in Richards Bay, also on the north coast, on Thursday. 

The latest incidents bring the number of suspected criminals who died in gun battles with KwaZulu-Natal police since last Wednesday to 13.

Four suspects were shot dead by police on Moses Kotane Road in Sydenham, Durban, last Wednesday.

Three suspects wanted for a string of murders, including the murder of a police officer last year, were killed in a shoot-out with police in the Congo area of Inanda last Tuesday night. Sgt Yekani Siboniso Thabete, a member of the KwaMashu tracking team was disarmed, and shot with his service firearm in June 2023.

Another suspect was killed in a shoot-out with police at the ATM bombing incident in Esikhaleni on Thursday this week. Police said they found at least two firearms.

