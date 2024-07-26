South Africa

Case of Kyle Stanfield, three others postponed to October

26 July 2024 - 15:54 By Kim Swartz
Kyle Stanfield, brother of alleged 28 gang boss Ralph Stanfield, was arrested on April 26 after police raided a location in Claremont where they seized cash and 16 luxury watches.
Image: 123RF

Kyle Stanfield, the brother of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, appeared with his co-accused in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Friday, where the court heard they are “suffering financially” while facing charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Kyle was arrested on April 26 after police raided a location in Claremont, claiming they found him in the garage and he had a letter from Ralph, who is in custody at Brandvlei prison, asking if video footage of him being arrested had been deleted.

Police said Kyle was arrested for defeating the ends of justice and was also charged with possession of presumed stolen property. Police seized cash found in a concealed storeroom in travel cases and 16 high-end watches.

Stanfield, Barbara Johnson, Suraya Manual and Phakamisa Nondabula are out on bail of R10,000 each.

Their attorney Bruce Hendricks said on Friday the case has prevented them from continuing their businesses and they were “suffering financially” as no-one wanted to employ them.

Kyle and Nondabula are employees of Glomix, a house broker company owned by Ralph’s wife Nicole Johnson. Glomix was awarded a multimillion-rand housing contract to build about 204 houses in Valhalla Park on the Cape Flats when several Cape Town construction contractors abandoned government housing construction sites after alleged intimidation and violence.

Manual is a freelance accountant and Barbara Johnson is the co-owner of luxury venue Ayepyep Lifestyle Lounge.

Hendricks said all operations of Glomix have been placed on hold while the case continues.

The court heard the state is waiting for reports on the case, including laboratory analysis of a handwritten letter seized from Kyle. The case was postponed to October 11. 

TimesLIVE

