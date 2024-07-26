Makaneta said the government must find a way to come up with systemic changes by offering diversity training for staff and coming up with policies and consequences for racism.
Empathy, mutual respect must be taught at schools to overcome prejudices: experts
‘Racism by teens is reflection of our political leaders, parents and teachers’
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com
Ongoing racism challenges at schools require introspection and targeted policies to promote inclusivity, experts say, as children are merely perpetuating what they see parents, teachers and political leaders do.
After 30 years of democracy “we all need to take a serious look at ourselves and ask whether we have been an example to our children”, said Prof Michael le Cordeur, vice dean of teaching and learning in the faculty of education at Stellenbosch University.
“Other than the few model-C schools and private schools, most schools are still racially separated. Our children grew up apart from one another because adults failed to create a free and fair society where all children grow up together as friends so they learn to respect one another.”
After recent cases of systemic racism at schools in Pretoria, Paarl and Cape Town, Le Cordeur said: “The answer is as clear as daylight. Teenagers are doing what they see adults in their sphere of life doing.
“We need to think carefully how we talk about other South Africans in the presence of our children. Children use racial remarks towards each other because they heard it from their parents and teachers.”
12 pupils suspended 'for racism' at Pretoria girls’ school
He said political leaders must also take a lot of the blame.
“Political parties and leaders are constantly at each other’s throats, going out of their way to say terrible things to each other. It is time we all grow up and talk about each other and to one another with dignity and respect. Hopefully the government of national unity will help South Africans to move closer to each other.”
Prof Jonathan Jansen from the faculty of education at Stellenbosch University said the fact that the events happen repeatedly in schools and universities is disheartening and heartbreaking but not unexpected. He said changing laws does not change the underlying attitudes, beliefs and ideologies that allowed racism free reign for more than three centuries.
“We should stop acting surprised. That racism surfaces in the public eye does not mean it is not living a continuing life in spaces and places where these events do not reach the media.
“There needs to be continuing introspection, strong leadership and a determination to unravel the institutional rules and behaviours that keep racism in place,” said Jansen.
Le Cordeur said more must be done to ensure children interact with each other in a dignified way.
“We cannot educate our children in a bubble. We must expose them to all cultures and languages in South Africa.
“Clearly the curriculum for life orientation is lacking serious content about citizenship and democracy. I would even say a special module on citizenship and democracy should be included to educate our children that we are one nation within a diverse country: That is why the motto of our country is 'ǃke e꞉ ǀxarra ǁke', which is Khoisan for 'unity through diversity',” he said.
Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said dialogues on race and racism should be hosted at schools.
“There is no doubt racism has long-term effects that can be devastating and, at times, can lead to depression and anxiety among victims. Some victims of racism also have suicidal thoughts,” he said.
Teens are struggling: Western Cape study shows 33% have symptoms of depression
Makaneta said the government must find a way to come up with systemic changes by offering diversity training for staff and coming up with policies and consequences for racism.
“We need to hold schools accountable for not doing enough to encourage empathy and mutual respect among pupils.
“The basic education department should establish clear guidelines and mechanisms that will prioritise the safety of all pupils. In the absence of parents at schools, teachers automatically become parents, therefore teachers are duty bound to ensure a conducive environment for learning and teaching is maintained,” he said.
The Save SA civic movement advocates a three-pot leg approach that will concentrate on the background of the children fingered in cases.
“It is our understanding that children's behaviour, to a certain extent, is a reflection and representation of their parents. We might be furious with pupils, only to realise this is a learnt or taught behaviour,” said the movement’s campaign and communication director, Tebogo Mashilompane.
While pupils must be disciplined according to a code of conduct, there must also be lessons learnt within the broader school environment, including by the teachers.
“It is disgusting that in 2024, after the nation has tried so hard to move away from issues of racism and apartheid, you continue to find some encouraging such evil. We call on the education department to have no mercy on anyone who uses colour to divide children and undermine the progress South Africans have made.”
