Limpopo man who raped 10-year-old sentenced to life in prison

A 40-year-old man who raped a 10-year-old girl and gave her R10 and a cellphone has been sentenced to life in prison.
The man from Marironi village in Limpopo was sentenced in the Tzaneen regional court on Thursday.
The man's name is withheld to protect the identity of the victim.
Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the conviction and sentence emanated from an incident in September 2021 at Marironi village.
The state led the evidence of the victim and other witnesses after the accused pleaded not guilty.
The court heard the victim was sent to fetch water by her aunt and upon her return the aunt was not present in the house.
“She found the accused who assisted her in offloading the water container and after that the accused dragged her into the house and raped her.
“After the ordeal, he gave her R10, a cellphone and told her not to tell anyone or he would kill her,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.
The victim reported the incident to her sister and her teachers at school which resulted in the arrest of the man.
In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Emmanuel Phatudi led the evidence of the victim and also presented a victim impact statement detailing how the incident affected the child.
“The victim also expressed humiliation and trauma she suffered because of the ordeal. She indicated she can no longer interact with people because of the stigma from the community and she is withdrawn,” she said.
The prosecutor submitted the accused had a previous conviction of rape, he was not remorseful and was not a suitable candidate for rehabilitation.
