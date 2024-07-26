A 44-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured two enforcement officials during an eviction in Ladanna, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, was arrested for attempted murder.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the shooting occurred on Wednesday during an eviction at Ga-Rena Rental Village in Ladanna.
He said investigations revealed during the enforcement of an eviction order at the suspect's house, an altercation ensued between the man and enforcement officials.
"During the commotion, the suspect allegedly discharged a firearm, injuring two people. Both victims were transported to hospital."
Mashaba said the suspect was apprehended at the scene by police officers.
"Two firearms with ammunition, one believed to have been used in the shooting, were confiscated and will be subjected to ballistic testing."
The suspect, who reportedly owns a security company, is expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court soon to face charges of attempted murder.
Man opens fire during eviction operation in Polokwane
Image: 123RF
