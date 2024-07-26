South Africa

Military tents, training equipment, firearms and drugs found at illegal training camp in Mpumalanga

95 Libyans arrested

26 July 2024 - 14:56
When a team led by SAPS detectives arrived at the farm they found the Libyans housed in military tents.
Image: Supplied

When a team led by police detectives raided a farm in White River, Mpumalanga, on Friday where 95 Libyans were allegedly receiving military training, they found the Libyans housed in military tents with military training equipment including licensed firearms.

During the takedown operation, which came after intelligence information, police also found dagga and cocaine. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said some other drugs seized were being sent to the SAPS forensic science laboratory in Pretoria to identify them.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said police will ensure a thorough investigation into allegations that the Libyans were receiving military training.

The Libyans allegedly misrepresented themselves on visa applications to South Africa, claiming they were coming to train as security guards. 

Mathe said police are working with the home affairs department to determine how they obtained their visas. 

“The safety and security of our citizens is of paramount importance and the SAPS remains committed to dealing decisively with transnational organised crime,” said Masemola.

He called for calm, saying he had full confidence in the team working on the case. 

