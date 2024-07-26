South Africa

SA gets three more World Heritage Sites proclaimed by Unesco

26 July 2024 - 16:37 By TIMESLIVE
The three sites add to existing one in the country including the Cradle of Humankind near Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Dominic Barnardt

The Unesco World Heritage Committee on Friday proclaimed World Heritage status for three sites in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The three sites are: 

  • Diepkloof Rock Shelter close to Elands Bay in the Western Cape;
  • Pinnacle Point Site Complex in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape; and
  • Sibudu Cave in KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal.

“It is with immense pride and gratitude that I accept the prestigious recognition of The Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistocene Occupation Sites of South Africa as a World Heritage Site,” said Western Cape cultural affairs and sport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie.

“This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in our collective journey to preserve and celebrate the origins of modern human behaviour and our shared cultural heritage.

“The exceptional preservation of these sites amid the challenges of climate change and rising sea levels stand as testament to our ancestors' resilience, ingenuity and adaptation to environmental changes.

“The integrity and authenticity of these sites have been meticulously preserved through the diligent efforts of international multidisciplinary teams of experts. Their work, grounded in the highest standards of archaeological practice, has ensured the findings remain intact and continue to reveal new insights as research progresses.

“The commitment to protecting these sites under national heritage legislation and comprehensive management frameworks further ensures their preservation for future generations.”

