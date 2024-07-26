A stolen Toyota Fortuner believed to be en route to Zimbabwe to be smuggled across the border was recovered in Limpopo on Thursday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the vehicle stolen in Sinoville in Gauteng was intercepted by the provincial flying squad acting on a tip-off.
"The recovery operation took place on Thursday morning on Ndzedzedze road in Thohoyandou policing area in Vhembe District," he said.
Ledwaba said an unknown number of suspects fled when they realised they were being cornered.
"A chase ensued, resulting in a shoot-out. The suspects jumped out of the vehicle and escaped on foot."
The vehicle was confiscated as part of ongoing investigations to trace the suspects.
Police appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Lt-Col Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or W/O Phaladi Makola on 0827492233, Crime Stop on 0860010111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
Stolen vehicle en route to Zimbabwe recovered in Limpopo
