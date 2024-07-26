South Africa

Stolen vehicle en route to Zimbabwe recovered in Limpopo

26 July 2024 - 07:11
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A vehicle stolen in Gauteng was intercepted in Limpopo.
A vehicle stolen in Gauteng was intercepted in Limpopo.
Image: Supplied

A stolen Toyota Fortuner believed to be en route to Zimbabwe to be smuggled across the border was recovered in Limpopo on Thursday. 

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the vehicle stolen in Sinoville in Gauteng was intercepted by the provincial flying squad acting on a tip-off.

"The recovery operation took place on Thursday morning on Ndzedzedze road in Thohoyandou policing area in Vhembe District," he said. 

Ledwaba said an unknown number of suspects fled when they realised they were being cornered.

"A chase ensued, resulting in a shoot-out. The suspects jumped out of the vehicle and escaped on foot." 

The vehicle was confiscated as part of ongoing investigations to trace the suspects.

Police appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Lt-Col Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or W/O Phaladi Makola on 0827492233, Crime Stop on 0860010111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Cross-border vehicle hijacker and smuggler sentenced to 53 years in prison

Sipho “Smirnoff' Mhlanga, 37, a vehicle hijacker and smuggler, was this week sentenced to 53 years in prison by the Mtubatuba magistrate's court in ...
News
1 month ago

Police intercept car stolen in Midrand near Grobler’s Bridge border post

A 33-year-old man suspected of attempting to smuggle a stolen vehicle out of South Africa was arrested on Monday.
News
4 months ago

Car stolen in Pretoria intercepted near Zimbabwe border, suspect arrested

A suspect was arrested on Sunday allegedly trying to smuggle a stolen vehicle out of the country into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border.
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African police head to the Paris Olympics South Africa
  2. Golden Arrow offers free rides to boy, 11, who had to walk eight hours home South Africa
  3. Future of prisons under Groenewald's guard takes spotlight, with praises all ... South Africa
  4. WesBank subcontractor arrested after 'trying to pay investigators R150k' South Africa
  5. Jetour to enter South African market with 40 dealerships in September news

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate