South Africa

Transnet, SIU to sue Nedbank over bank deals during state capture era

26 July 2024 - 13:23 By TimesLIVE
An application to the Johannesburg high court will ask for interest rate swap transactions which took place in 2015 and 2016 between Transnet and Nedbank to be set aside. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Bank transactions valued at more than R2bn are in the spotlight with Transnet and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announcing they have jointly instituted proceedings against Nedbank.

An application to the Johannesburg high court will ask for interest rate swap transactions which took place in 2015 and 2016 between Transnet and Nedbank to be set aside.

Nedbank allegedly "profited in excess of R2,736,094,704.82," Transnet and the SIU said. They are seeking to recover the money.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the swap transactions were raised during the state capture inquiry and allegedly "formed part of a greater scheme to misappropriate and divert public funds from Transnet to Gupta-linked entities".

He said: "Transnet and the SIU are of the view the interest rate swaps are void and unenforceable under the Public Finance Management Act, alternatively contravene the constitution and are contrary to public policy.

"There is sufficient basis for the sought relief and Nedbank must account for its involvement and conduct in the swap transactions."

Go after Guptas' money men, Zondo tells law-enforcement agencies

In the second instalment of the state capture inquiry report released on Tuesday, Zondo says former Transnet group CEO Brian Molefe, CFO Anoj Singh, ...
News
2 years ago

Corruption and the slippery slope to hell

KPMG CEO Ignatius Sehoole is aghast at the woeful track record of his own profession in South Africa.
Business Times
3 months ago

Business and government smoke peace pipe

President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted at a meeting with leading CEOs on Tuesday that trust between business and government was damaged after it emerged ...
News
1 year ago

Zondo report unveils a hornets’ nest of corruption and racketeering

Acting chief justice has proposed that ‘abuse of power’ becomes a criminal offence
News
2 years ago
