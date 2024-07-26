South Africa

WATCH | VBS forum wants bank back

26 July 2024 - 07:10
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
VBS minority shareholders forum secretary Robert Livhoyi says life has not been the same for individuals who lost money through the looting of the bank. File photo.
VBS minority shareholders forum secretary Robert Livhoyi says life has not been the same for individuals who lost money through the looting of the bank. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The VBS Mutual Bank minority shareholders forum has called for the restoration of the defunct bank and full recovery of funds.

The forum represents a minority of shareholders, such as stokvels and individual depositors, who lost more than R2bn through the looting of the bank which led to its collapse in 2018.

Forum secretary Robert Livhoyi wants the assets of individuals who are involved in illegally benefiting from the bank to be attached so they can get their money back.

“The only thing we request is that all the people who have done wrong to the bank, people who got money unlawfully, need to bring back the money. There's a liquidator responsible for recovering money from all the people who benefited, so that is what we are very interested in.

“The Hawks should also attach the properties of people who benefited unduly so they can recover the money. We appeal to the Special Investigating Unit to continue selling the assets of perpetrators so they can refund what is due to the bank,” Livhoyi said in an interview with the SABC.

He believed the bank could succeed should it be re-opened.

WATCH | Foundation for VBS victims calls on ANC, EFF, SACP to pay back the money

A foundation that supports victims who lost their money in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank, the Tshenuwani Farisani Foundation, is calling on all of ...
News
2 days ago

“ They told us the licence of the former VBS cannot be restored. What they can do is give us a new licence. They don't mind if we call it VBS, but it won't be the same licence,” Livhoyi said.

Investigations into and legal proceedings of those implicated in the bank saga are ongoing. The first VBS individual sentenced for his involvement in the looting, Phillip Truter, has been released on parole.

Earlier this month, former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in the Pretoria high court to 33 counts, including corruption, theft, fraud, money laundering and racketeering activities in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

In his affidavit, Matodzi said politicians, organisations, and other individuals benefited from the money looted. 

All the individuals implicated have denied the allegations.

Livhoyi expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrests that have occurred and argued this has not brought back their money.

“People are not happy because we don't get anything back.”

Livhoyi said life has not been the same for individuals who lost money.

He pleaded with those involved in the looting to pay back the money.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | VBS Mutual Bank corruption case press briefing

VBS Mutual Bank minority shareholders, depositors and executive members are on Tuesday holding a press briefing to discuss matters surrounding ...
News
2 days ago

'Sitting with VBS Mutual Bank looters in GNU': Malema claps back at Steenhuisen

EFF leader Julius Malema took a jab at DA leader John Steenhuisen after his remarks about VBS Mutual Bank looting during the opening of parliament ...
Politics
6 days ago

Don't make premature judgments about VBS Bank saga: Ramathuba

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba believes the public should not make “premature judgments” over the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga which left many ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African police head to the Paris Olympics South Africa
  2. Golden Arrow offers free rides to boy, 11, who had to walk eight hours home South Africa
  3. Future of prisons under Groenewald's guard takes spotlight, with praises all ... South Africa
  4. WesBank subcontractor arrested after 'trying to pay investigators R150k' South Africa
  5. Jetour to enter South African market with 40 dealerships in September news

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate