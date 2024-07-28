South Africa

Biker airlifted to hospital after crashing into taxi in KZN Midlands

Biker in critical condition after crashing into a taxi that had been in an earlier accident

28 July 2024 - 13:36 By TImesLIVE
A motorcyclist who crashed into a taxi involved in an accident earlier has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition.
Image: Midlands EMS

 A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital on Sunday morning after crashing into a taxi in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Midlands EMS operations manager Roland Robertson said their Howick crews were dispatched to the N3 in Balgowan for a motor vehicle accident on Sunday.

It was found that a motorbike rider had crashed into a taxi that had been involved in an accident earlier. 

The rider was in critical condition and in need of urgent advanced life support. 

“A decision was made to call in an aeromedical helicopter from Netcare 911 to airlift the patient to a level 1 trauma hospital for further care,” Robertson said. 

