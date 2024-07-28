A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital on Sunday morning after crashing into a taxi in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Midlands EMS operations manager Roland Robertson said their Howick crews were dispatched to the N3 in Balgowan for a motor vehicle accident on Sunday.
It was found that a motorbike rider had crashed into a taxi that had been involved in an accident earlier.
The rider was in critical condition and in need of urgent advanced life support.
“A decision was made to call in an aeromedical helicopter from Netcare 911 to airlift the patient to a level 1 trauma hospital for further care,” Robertson said.
TimesLIVE
Biker airlifted to hospital after crashing into taxi in KZN Midlands
Biker in critical condition after crashing into a taxi that had been in an earlier accident
Image: Midlands EMS
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital on Sunday morning after crashing into a taxi in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Midlands EMS operations manager Roland Robertson said their Howick crews were dispatched to the N3 in Balgowan for a motor vehicle accident on Sunday.
It was found that a motorbike rider had crashed into a taxi that had been involved in an accident earlier.
The rider was in critical condition and in need of urgent advanced life support.
“A decision was made to call in an aeromedical helicopter from Netcare 911 to airlift the patient to a level 1 trauma hospital for further care,” Robertson said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them during training
R20,000 bail for motorist involved in Carletonville scholar transport crash
Anguish and wailing heard at the memorial of 11 children killed in school transport crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos