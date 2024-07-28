A murder docket has been opened after a body was found in a field in Lidgetton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
The man was found to have been shot and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. SAPS Forensic Pathology Services were also called out.
Midlands EMS operations manager Roland Robertson said their Howick crew was dispatched to Lidgetton after being notified of a shooting.
“On arrival, it was found that a person was lying in a field with a fatal gunshot wound and was declared deceased at the scene,” Robertson said.
Police were called out and a docket was opened.
Man found shot dead in KZN Midlands
Image: Midlands EMS
