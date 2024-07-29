South Africa

95 Libyans remanded after making first court appearance

29 July 2024 - 20:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
When a team led by SAPS detectives arrived at the farm they found the Libyans housed in military tents.
When a team led by SAPS detectives arrived at the farm they found the Libyans housed in military tents.
Image: Supplied

The 95 Libyan nationals arrested at a farm in White River after a suspected military training base was uncovered last week appeared before the White River magistrate's court on Monday. 

They were charged with making misrepresentations in their applications for visas.  

Their case was postponed until August 5 and the suspects remain in custody. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Training camp 'fundamentally military', says police minister

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the Mpumalanga camp at which 95 Libyans were arrested on Friday “appears to be basically and fundamentally ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Military training camp brings SA’s intelligence capabilities into question again

Why did Libyans from North Africa opt to traverse the entire continent to the southernmost country of Africa for the operation which was uncovered on ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Military tents, training equipment, firearms and drugs found at illegal training camp in Mpumalanga

The Libyans were found living in military tents and in possession of military training equipment including licensed firearms.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mother of two plans to spoil children and travel after bagging R7.8m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. KZN primary school teacher shot dead South Africa
  3. Chief justice office dismisses claims of ‘deep’ relationship between Maya and ... South Africa
  4. Elephant, 44, being relocated to nature reserve from Pretoria zoo South Africa
  5. 'Selfish decision': E-hailing drivers denounce Uber's 3-year vehicle age limit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer