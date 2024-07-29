South Africa

Chief justice office dismisses claims of ‘deep’ relationship between Maya and Zuma

Demands a public apology

29 July 2024 - 08:53
Innocentia Nkadimeng Junior News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The office of the chief justice demanded a public apology from Opera News for its "false" allegations about chief justice designate Mandisa Maya's "deep" relationship with former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
The office of the chief justice demanded a public apology from Opera News for its "false" allegations about chief justice designate Mandisa Maya's "deep" relationship with former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The office of the chief justice (OCJ) has denied claims of a “deep” relationship between chief justice designate Mandisa Maya and former president Jacob Zuma.

This comes after an article published by Opera News on July 27 alleged Maya had a close relationship with Zuma. The article was titled “He is like a brother to me, and [like] a father to my children”, Maya praises Zuma after her appointment”. 

The OCJ dismissed the claims, saying Maya had never met Zuma.

“The OCJ wishes to put it on record that the chief justice designate, who has never met or had any contact with former president Zuma, has never made such a statement, and any suggestion the chief justice designate has a 'deep personal and professional relationship' with Zuma is unfounded, false and refuted,” it said.

The OCJ said Opera News used a quote from 2017, when Maya was appointed president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) by Zuma, to portray a” false” narrative of a close relationship.

“The OCJ infers the article purports to refer to a statement made by the chief justice designate at the time she was recommended and appointed to the position of president of the SCA by former president Zuma in 2017. On that occasion, in response to a related, direct question during her public interview by the JSC, she stated: ‘I was very impressed by the courage and farsightedness of the person who nominated me, who is President Zuma, who does not know me from a bar of soap.’ Justice Maya stated unequivocally that former president Zuma nominated her without knowing her personally.”

The OCJ demanded a public apology and retraction of the article by Opera News.

“The OCJ demands Opera News immediately removes the article in question from its platform, as well as ceases and desists from making these false statements against the chief justice designate in any future articles. The OCJ further demands Opera News issues a public apology to the chief justice designate for publishing false statements about her,” the office said on Sunday.

Maya was appointed the new chief justice on Thursday. She is the first female chief justice and will take over her seat effective on September 1, replacing chief justice Raymond Zondo, whose term ends on August 31.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Maya to start office with 'burning issues' still on Zondo's desk: experts

The 'burning' issues include the independent administration of the judiciary, following up on the state capture inquiry findings and implementing the ...
News
2 days ago

How an everyday jurist became new chief justice

The ANC has lauded Mandisa Maya’s ‘crucial role’ in the judiciary, but it is hard to see just how she has been crucial, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Ramaphosa appoints Mandisa Maya as SA's first woman chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mandisa Maya as the country’s chief justice, effective September 1
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mother of two plans to spoil children and travel after bagging R7.8m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Mzamo Buthelezi installed as Inkosi of Buthelezi clan South Africa
  3. 'Selfish decision': E-hailing drivers denounce Uber's 3-year vehicle age limit ... South Africa
  4. Trump tells Christians they won't have to vote after this election World
  5. Mali rebels say they killed and injured dozens of soldiers, Wagner mercenaries ... Africa

Latest Videos

Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...