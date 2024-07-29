South Africa

High court dismisses child porn distributor's appeal against his sentence

29 July 2024 - 18:58 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Child pornography offender Clinton described his conduct as a moment of madness and said he was suffering from depression.
Child pornography offender Clinton described his conduct as a moment of madness and said he was suffering from depression.  
Image: 123RF/loft39studio

Child pornography offender Clinton Calder has failed in his bid to appeal against his eight-year sentence imposed by the Wynberg regional court in 2021. 

The Western Cape High Court on Monday dismissed his appeal and confirmed his name will be entered into the National Register of Sex Offenders. 

Calder, who was diagnosed as having a paedophilic disorder by Col Kirsten Clark from the police investigative psychology section, was convicted on 3,195 counts of possession of child pornography, a count of distributing child pornography, a count of importation of pornography and 19 counts of creation of child pornography.

“His conviction follows from a written guilty plea explanation which the Wynberg regional court accepted,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said. 

The regional court sentenced Calder to 10 years’ imprisonment with two years suspended for five years.

Calder was arrested after a Belgian chief inspector assigned to investigate areas, online and offline, known for trading child abuse images noticed that some of the internet traffic on the child pornography file-sharing platform came via South Africa.

“The investigation found that members of the online network engaged in peer-to-peer file sharing of child pornography.

“This information was shared with the relevant South African authorities and the ensuing investigation led to Calder’s location, a search and seizure of his laptop which contained child pornography and his subsequent arrest,” Ntabazalila said. 

During arguments on April 26, Calder, 55, described his conduct as a moment of madness and said he was suffering from depression.

He further argued for a non-custodial sentence due to his clean criminal record, and personal circumstances and that he needed private medical and psychological treatment for his medical condition and sexual affliction. He said such specialised facilities were not available in prison. 

The state called several witnesses to rebut the mitigating factors highlighted by Calder. They included an experienced nurse working at the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison, who testified that other prisoners with similar medical conditions at the prison were successfully treated while incarcerated.

The state also argued a non-custodial sentence would reflect a lack of deterrence for the offences.

Western Cape director of public prosecutions Nicolete Bell applauded the decision of the court. 

“All cases of online sexual exploitation encroach on the rights to human dignity and privacy of the victims as enshrined in our constitution hence the NPA aggressively prosecutes them,” Bell said. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Alleged child porn 'maker and distributor' denied bail

A 32-year-old Mitchells Plain man was denied bail on Tuesday because the court found his own two minor children needed to be protected from him.
News
2 months ago

Durban actor arrested in international child porn ring investigation denied bail

A Durban actor arrested as part of an international crackdown on online predators has been denied bail.
News
2 months ago

Popular actor arrested for child porn in ongoing SAPS and US crackdown

A well-known Durban actor is the latest to be arrested in a crackdown on online sexual predators.
News
3 months ago

Jail time for child porn distributor traced by Belgian police to SA

A 66-year-old man from Cape Town has been jailed for an effective eight years for distributing child pornography after claiming he gathered the ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mother of two plans to spoil children and travel after bagging R7.8m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. KZN primary school teacher shot dead South Africa
  3. Chief justice office dismisses claims of ‘deep’ relationship between Maya and ... South Africa
  4. Elephant, 44, being relocated to nature reserve from Pretoria zoo South Africa
  5. 'Selfish decision': E-hailing drivers denounce Uber's 3-year vehicle age limit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer