Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet
The SABC was aware in 2017 that the decision to pay music legends R50k each was irregular but waited until 2021 before instituting legal steps to recover the money
29 July 2024 - 18:26
The Johannesburg high court ruled on Monday that former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng and nine other former executives will not be liable to repay almost R2.5m used to pay music legends in 2016...
