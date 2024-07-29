KZN primary school teacher shot dead

A woman teacher was shot dead at a primary school north of Durban on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemned the “senseless act of violence” at Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma.
He said education officials and other representatives were at the school to provide support to pupils and staff.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of a dedicated educator. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the school community,” said Hlomuka.
He urged anyone who has information about the killing to assist police.
Police didn't immediately respond to queries.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
