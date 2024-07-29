South Africa

Multimillion-rand prison fences, security tenders set aside by Special Tribunal

29 July 2024 - 13:24
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
The Special Tribunal has set aside two security work contracts worth hundreds of millions issued by the IDT on behalf of the department of correctional services. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Special Tribunal has reviewed and set aside contracts worth more than R490m awarded by the department of correctional services and the Independent Development Trust (IDT) for prison fences and other security work.

The two contracts were entered into in 2011 and 2012 by the IDT with other service providers after the trust had been appointed as an implementing agent by the department. They are being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The IDT would charge a 4% management fee as per the memorandum of agreement concluded with the department on October 10 2011, and was tasked to work with an available programme budget of R492.9m for the 2011/2012 financial year.

The SIU has successfully argued in the Special Tribunal that the contractual arrangement between the department and IDT was unlawful because an organ of state could not exercise any power unless expressly provided for in law.

There is no statutory provision that empowers the department to appoint an implementing agent for its projects, the SIU argued.

One argument advanced by the SIU included the transfer of funds to IDT by the department before any work was undertaken could constitute prepayment, which is proscribed under National Treasury regulations.

On Monday, Special Tribunal judge Lebogang Modiba reviewed and set aside the contracts concluded between the IDT and three other service providers.

She also reviewed and set aside the IDT's decision to appoint Manyeleti Consulting SA as a transaction adviser for one of the tenders and other related contracts with other service providers.

Modiba ruled the service providers should account for all monies paid to them in respect of the two affected tenders.

She stated in her ruling: “The third to seventh respondents shall render the full accounts of all the payments they received under [two tenders] and reasonable expenses incurred under these tenders, supported by necessary vouchers [accounts].”

