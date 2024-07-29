Police in North West on Sunday arrested six suspects in connection with two shooting incidents in Kanana near Orkney and Freedom Park in Rustenburg which left 13 people dead on Saturday.
“In the Kanana incident in which eight people died and 13 others were injured, a multidisciplinary team ... arrested four suspects who are all Lesotho foreign nationals, aged between 24 and 38, in Klerksdorp and Kanana township respectively,” police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said on Monday.
During the arrests, the team seized a Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie and more than 82 rounds of ammunition of different calibres.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Orkney magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face eight counts of murder, 13 of attempted murder and unlawful possession of ammunition.
In the Freedom Park incident, in which five people were killed, police arrested two men, both aged 30. The suspects are expected to appear in the Bafokeng magistrate’s court in Tlhabane on Tuesday to face five counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
TimesLIVE
Six arrested for shooting incidents in North West which left 13 dead, 13 injured
Image: 123RF
Police in North West on Sunday arrested six suspects in connection with two shooting incidents in Kanana near Orkney and Freedom Park in Rustenburg which left 13 people dead on Saturday.
“In the Kanana incident in which eight people died and 13 others were injured, a multidisciplinary team ... arrested four suspects who are all Lesotho foreign nationals, aged between 24 and 38, in Klerksdorp and Kanana township respectively,” police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said on Monday.
During the arrests, the team seized a Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie and more than 82 rounds of ammunition of different calibres.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Orkney magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face eight counts of murder, 13 of attempted murder and unlawful possession of ammunition.
In the Freedom Park incident, in which five people were killed, police arrested two men, both aged 30. The suspects are expected to appear in the Bafokeng magistrate’s court in Tlhabane on Tuesday to face five counts of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Attackers flee with CCTV system, cash, snooker table after killing seven people at North West tavern
Hawks swoop to shield health department 'whistleblower'
A shot fired against an officer is a declaration of war — Senzo Mchunu
Training camp 'fundamentally military', says police minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos