WATCH | AKA, Tibz murder case: Ndimande brothers in Manzini court

29 July 2024 - 12:41 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The Ndimande brothers, allegedly involved in the AKA murder case, are appearing in the Manzini magistrate's court in Eswatini on Monday.

