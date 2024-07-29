Courtesy of SABC News
The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues on Monday in the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC News
The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues on Monday in the Pretoria high court.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link
Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died
Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos