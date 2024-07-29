South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

29 July 2024 - 10:39 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues on Monday in the Pretoria high court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo had received two phone calls from one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial before the murder ...
News
4 days ago

Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
News
1 month ago

Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been delayed yet again as the defence seeks a full map of the crime site and cellphone tower locations cited in ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mother of two plans to spoil children and travel after bagging R7.8m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Mzamo Buthelezi installed as Inkosi of Buthelezi clan South Africa
  3. 'Selfish decision': E-hailing drivers denounce Uber's 3-year vehicle age limit ... South Africa
  4. Trump tells Christians they won't have to vote after this election World
  5. Mali rebels say they killed and injured dozens of soldiers, Wagner mercenaries ... Africa

Latest Videos

Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...