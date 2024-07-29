TimesLIVE understands the suspects approached Khumalo who was in the staff room at the time. She tried to escape but collapsed and died in the corridor.
'We cannot live like this' — principal after school teacher shot five times
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Phikiswayo Primary School principal Mthokozisi Mchunu is in shock after the brutal murder of a woman teacher at the school on Monday.
Grade R teacher Dudu Khumalo, 46, was shot dead by two unknown gunmen in view of pupils and colleagues at the school in Richmond Farm, Ntuzuma, north of Durban.
“I’m out of words. Seeing her body, gunned down inside the school premises. Five bullets on a young woman, an educator,” said Mchunu.
He hopes for justice for the school and Khumalo’s family.
“One believes the law will take its course because this is not acceptable, we cannot live like this.”
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “Two unknown suspects fired several shots at the victim before fleeing. The woman was declared dead at the scene.”
KZN primary school teacher shot dead
TimesLIVE understands the suspects approached Khumalo who was in the staff room at the time. She tried to escape but collapsed and died in the corridor.
“We don’t know what happened and how they gained access,” said Mchunu. “In the morning parents drop off their children. We are strict as we do not allow [parents inside]. The security officer indicated there was a car dropping off children and somebody went inside. I think that’s how they gained access.”
He had seen Khumalo as he was leaving to go to VN Naik School for the Deaf in Inanda, where he runs a spelling programme.
“I saw Dudu and greeted her. I told her I won’t be around and Mrs Madonsela would be the acting principal and then I left. As I got there, I received a phone call about a shooting at the school.”
Mchunu said they were traumatised by the incident.
“When you look at these institutions, you tell yourself these are places of safety. That’s why we can't understand this.”
He said Khumalo had been with the school since 2020. He described her as a hard worker who was as enthusiastic about her work as she was about social programmes in which she participated.
13 suspected criminals killed in a week in shoot-outs with KZN cops
“She was heading a portfolio of orphans and vulnerable children when we were celebrating Nelson Mandela Day. We did a number of programmes cleaning up the area around the community.”
He said the motive for the attack is unknown as she didn't indicate her life was in danger. “There were no threats against her that I know of. She never mentioned any sort of danger that might happen.”
Classes were suspended and will resume on Tuesday. “Despite the incident, we have a responsibility to this community to ensure learners are educated. It’s their constitutional right,” the principal said.
“I know it’s not going to be an immediate thing [to recover from the trauma] but we’ve got a job to do. We have learners we need to educate and the department has also assured me there will be a team that will come to assist the learners tomorrow [Tuesday], because they are also traumatised.”
Mchunu thanked the community for “responding swiftly when they heard gunshots” and assisting the school as much as they could.
School governing body chair Trevor Mbazo said the shooting was a “sad incident” which left parents “shocked and concerned”.
