South Africa

Assault conviction for man who hit toddler in face with a brick

30 July 2024 - 12:20 By TIMESLIVE
The toddler was hit in the face with a brick while playing outside. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/venerala

A man who hit a toddler in the face with a brick, knocking the child unconscious, has been convicted of assault in the Mothibistad regional court in the Northern Cape.

The 21-year-old man, who is related to the victim, cannot be named to protect the identity of the two-year-old child.

“The court heard during the trial that on Tuesday August 22 2023, the victim was playing outside at the place of residence when the accused was seen hitting him with a brick in the face,” said police spokesperson Sgt Merapelo Pilane.

“The accused, who is the cousin of the victim, left the child unconscious and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

“A case of assault was opened with the police and the suspect was arrested and charged.”

Investigating officer Det-Sgt Matshediso John Boikanyo was applauded for apprehending the suspect, who was sentenced to six years' imprisonment, suspended for five years.

