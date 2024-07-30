Free State health worker attacked by disgruntled patient

Free State Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi has condemned the attack on a health worker by a disgruntled patient at Thabong Clinic in Welkom on Friday.

Provincial health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the patient reportedly went to a clinic in the early hours of Thursday and was not helped as speedily as he wanted to be.

“The patient left on his own accord only to return the next day with a bucket full of faeces which he poured on the health worker and causing filth in the reception area,” Mvambi said.

After the attack, the perpetrator bragged and posted on Facebook.

“A case was opened with the police and the affected staff member was provided with counselling by the department.”

TimesLIVE