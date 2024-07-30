South Africa

Free State health worker attacked by disgruntled patient

30 July 2024 - 21:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A patient who was unhappy with service he received at a Free State clinic returned with a bucket of faeces which he poured over a health worker. File photo.
A patient who was unhappy with service he received at a Free State clinic returned with a bucket of faeces which he poured over a health worker. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Free State Health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi has condemned the attack on a health worker by a disgruntled patient at Thabong Clinic in Welkom on Friday. 

Provincial health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the patient reportedly went to a clinic in the early hours of Thursday and was not helped as speedily as he wanted to be.

“The patient left on his own accord only to return the next day with a bucket full of faeces which he poured on the health worker and causing filth in the reception area,” Mvambi said. 

After the attack, the perpetrator bragged and posted on Facebook.

“A case was opened with the police and the affected staff member was provided with counselling by the department.” 

 TimesLIVE 

NPA to fight bail for boyfriend linked to murdered woman found in grave

The National Prosecuting Authority plans to put up a fight in the bail application of two men accused of murdering and burying Welkom woman Disebo ...
News
6 days ago

RIAH PHIYEGA | Reviving the art of debate: A path to empowering South Africa's youth

Studies have shown debating is a vital co-curricular activity with many social and personal benefits
Ideas
11 hours ago

Viral encephalitis leaves 56 dead in India's Gujarat in a month

Viral encephalitis has caused at least 56 deaths in India's western state of Gujarat, forcing authorities to step up surveillance for the disease ...
News
11 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  2. 'We cannot live like this' — principal after school teacher shot five times South Africa
  3. Tiffany Haddish defends herself after stir over Zimbabwe grocery store video Africa
  4. Previous attempt on life of teacher who was shot five times at KZN school South Africa
  5. Policeman shoots himself after 'killing brigadier, wounding ex-cop' South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer