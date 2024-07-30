South Africa

Northern Cape cop who was ‘drunk’ on duty appears in court

30 July 2024 - 10:18
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A police officer who was allegedly drunk while on duty faces disciplinary action. File photo.
A police officer who was allegedly drunk while on duty faces disciplinary action. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

A Northern Cape police officer who was allegedly drunk on duty faces a disciplinary hearing after he appeared in court on Monday.

A video was shared on social media on Monday allegedly showing the highly intoxicated officer, based at the Mothibistad police station, struggling to stand and stay up despite assistance from his colleague.

Police spokesperson Brig Mashay Gamieldien said the officer was arrested by colleagues at the same station over the weekend.

“The on-duty constable was arrested for allegedly driving a state vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

“The member has appeared before the Mothibistad magistrate's court on a charge of drunken driving, negligent and reckless driving, and for utilising a state vehicle without the owner's consent. The constable is out on bail.”

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola condemned the incident and confirmed internal departmental processes were under way

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Ekurhuleni cop charged for drunk driving after viral video

An intoxicated policeman filmed in a marked police vehicle has been charged and will face an internal disciplinary hearing, Gauteng police said on ...
News
2 months ago

WATCH | 'Drunk' cop nabbed after allegedly knocking down biker

A Gauteng police officer who was filmed, seemingly intoxicated, has been arrested for drunken driving, police said on Monday.
News
1 year ago

WATCH | ‘Drunk’ cop on soccer pitch faces disciplinary hangover

The police officer dancing on the soccer pitch at Orlando Stadium at the weekend is due to face a departmental disciplinary process for “improper ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We cannot live like this' — principal after school teacher shot five times South Africa
  2. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  3. Tiffany Haddish defends herself after stir over Zimbabwe grocery store video Africa
  4. No, Sanral will not tow your car for free news
  5. Insect wreaks havoc on prickly pear industry Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer