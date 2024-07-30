More equipment is being readied to contain an oil spill from a ship which ran aground and started to break apart in stormy weather on the West Coast, though there are no signs of affected wildlife yet, authorities said on Monday.
Rough sea swells have battered the Panama-flagged general cargo vessel Ultra Galaxy since it drifted onto a sand bank three weeks ago close to Doring Bay, 300km north of Cape Town, after the ship's crew abandoned the vessel when it started taking on water.
"Salvage operations are continuing and more equipment is being mobilised to contain the oil spill," said Tebogo Ramatjie, spokesperson for the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa).
The spill took place over the weekend when the ship broke into four sections, with waves almost 7m high crashing into the wreck every 15 seconds at one stage, Samsa said.
A salvage team has managed to remove several lube oil drums and about eight tons of marine gas oil from the wreck's fuel tanks. Samsa said there were about 500 tons of fuel aboard the vessel that need to be removed.
"We haven't yet received any reports of oiled wildlife and there have not been reported sightings of oiled wildlife at this stage," Monica Stassen of seabird conservation group Sanccob said.
The spill happened along a corridor endangered African penguins traverse when migrating from South Africa to Namibian waters, she said.
Pollution could also threaten the Olifants River estuary further south, one of South Africa's largest and home to flamingoes, herons and other water birds, Stassen said.
An oil spill contingency plan was immediately launched and about 125 people from local communities are helping with mopping up operations, Ramatjie said earlier.
US-based Resolve Marine, initially appointed to handle the salvage operation, has been replaced by Smit International, he said.
Reuters
Oil spill from ship in Western Cape: penguin corridor risk
Image: Samsa/Supplied
More equipment is being readied to contain an oil spill from a ship which ran aground and started to break apart in stormy weather on the West Coast, though there are no signs of affected wildlife yet, authorities said on Monday.
Rough sea swells have battered the Panama-flagged general cargo vessel Ultra Galaxy since it drifted onto a sand bank three weeks ago close to Doring Bay, 300km north of Cape Town, after the ship's crew abandoned the vessel when it started taking on water.
"Salvage operations are continuing and more equipment is being mobilised to contain the oil spill," said Tebogo Ramatjie, spokesperson for the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa).
The spill took place over the weekend when the ship broke into four sections, with waves almost 7m high crashing into the wreck every 15 seconds at one stage, Samsa said.
A salvage team has managed to remove several lube oil drums and about eight tons of marine gas oil from the wreck's fuel tanks. Samsa said there were about 500 tons of fuel aboard the vessel that need to be removed.
"We haven't yet received any reports of oiled wildlife and there have not been reported sightings of oiled wildlife at this stage," Monica Stassen of seabird conservation group Sanccob said.
The spill happened along a corridor endangered African penguins traverse when migrating from South Africa to Namibian waters, she said.
Pollution could also threaten the Olifants River estuary further south, one of South Africa's largest and home to flamingoes, herons and other water birds, Stassen said.
An oil spill contingency plan was immediately launched and about 125 people from local communities are helping with mopping up operations, Ramatjie said earlier.
US-based Resolve Marine, initially appointed to handle the salvage operation, has been replaced by Smit International, he said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
SA scrambles to plug gaps in oil pollution readiness as Red Sea crisis deepens
Salvage team to start pumping fuel from grounded ship on west coast
Rush to prevent oil spill from grounded ship off west coast
WATCH | Stricken cargo ship runs aground off Cape west coast
SA's largest oil refinery sold for R1: will BP and Shell be held accountable for environmental damage?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos