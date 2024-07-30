South Africa

Oil spill from ship in Western Cape: penguin corridor risk

30 July 2024 - 06:50 By Wendell Roelf
The listing MV Ultra Galaxy as seen from the window of a nearby rescue craft when it ran aground three weeks ago. File photo
Image: Samsa/Supplied

More equipment is being readied to contain an oil spill from a ship which ran aground and started to break apart in stormy weather on the West Coast, though there are no signs of affected wildlife yet, authorities said on Monday.

Rough sea swells have battered the Panama-flagged general cargo vessel Ultra Galaxy since it drifted onto a sand bank three weeks ago close to Doring Bay, 300km north of Cape Town, after the ship's crew abandoned the vessel when it started taking on water.

"Salvage operations are continuing and more equipment is being mobilised to contain the oil spill," said Tebogo Ramatjie, spokesperson for the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa).

The spill took place over the weekend when the ship broke into four sections, with waves almost 7m high crashing into the wreck every 15 seconds at one stage, Samsa said.

A salvage team has managed to remove several lube oil drums and about eight tons of marine gas oil from the wreck's fuel tanks. Samsa said there were about 500 tons of fuel aboard the vessel that need to be removed.

"We haven't yet received any reports of oiled wildlife and there have not been reported sightings of oiled wildlife at this stage," Monica Stassen of seabird conservation group Sanccob said.

The spill happened along a corridor endangered African penguins traverse when migrating from South Africa to Namibian waters, she said.

Pollution could also threaten the Olifants River estuary further south, one of South Africa's largest and home to flamingoes, herons and other water birds, Stassen said.

An oil spill contingency plan was immediately launched and about 125 people from local communities are helping with mopping up operations, Ramatjie said earlier.

US-based Resolve Marine, initially appointed to handle the salvage operation, has been replaced by Smit International, he said. 

Reuters

