South Africa

LISTEN | Principal to face the music after death of two pupils at discipline camp

30 July 2024 - 14:32
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thembekile Graham and education MEC Matome Chiloane during a briefing at Daveyton Skills School on Tuesday.
Thembekile Graham and education MEC Matome Chiloane during a briefing at Daveyton Skills School on Tuesday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The principal of Daveyton Skills School will face a disciplinary hearing after the report on the investigation into the death of two pupils at a discipline camp fingered her.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane and Thembekile Graham, a project leader from Seanego Attorneys, presented the investigation findings on Tuesday.

Chiloane said the investigation was meant to establish if policy and regulations were followed.

“The investigation was able to determine the principal as the main person [who] did not follow anything. Literally, it was a unilateral decision from start to finish. That is where we come in and we need to act. The DC [disciplinary] process will begin immediately since we have received this report,” he said.

Listen here:

The report also found the nature of activities for the discipline camp involved forcing pupils to perform exercises which could constitute corporal punishment and are prohibited in terms of the South African Schools Act.

Chiloane said the parents of the pupils opened a criminal case.

Siphamandla Peterson, 15, and Sibusiso Sibiya, 17, drowned in April this year at Hennops River. Sibiya was trying to save Peterson but they both drowned.

The report found the principal ignored the department's procedure and policies when organising the trip.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

POLL | Should school camps stop as drowning cases rise?

The deaths of two teenagers who drowned during a school camp on Monday at the Hennops River in Centurion have reignited debate on whether schools ...
News
3 months ago

‘Camp of hell’: sister says her brother told the family of ‘abuse’ and ill-treatment

The NGO which hosted the camp where two pupils drowned said it would communicate with the school first before commenting on allegations of abuse
News
3 months ago

Hennops excursion where two pupils drowned was not sanctioned: Chiloane

No-one from the Gauteng education department or district knew about the excursion where two pupils from Daveyton Skills School drowned on Monday ...
News
3 months ago

Protesters demand ousting of school heads at Pretoria Girls amid systemic racism row

"No one can harbour apartheid systems."
News
1 hour ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We cannot live like this' — principal after school teacher shot five times South Africa
  2. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  3. Tiffany Haddish defends herself after stir over Zimbabwe grocery store video Africa
  4. No, Sanral will not tow your car for free news
  5. Policeman shoots himself after 'killing brigadier, wounding ex-cop' South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer