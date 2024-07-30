Rand Water finalises month-long maintenance work this week

This week marks the final phase of Rand Water’s month-long proactive maintenance of its system, which began on June 22.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the final phases include maintenance work at Zuikerbosch water treatment plant engine room 2 in Vereeniging which resumed on Monday at 6am and is expected to end at 9pm.

“This work involves maintenance of various valves, pipelines and electrical and mechanical assets. The work will affect water supply to Palmiet pumping station.”

She said pumping at the station will be reduced to 76%, implying that 24% of Palmiet’s pumping capacity will be out of production.

Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros in Gauteng and the Madibeng local municipality in North West will be affected.



She said areas recovered differently after the maintenance process due to different hydraulic designs of the system, which indicate that some areas will recover earlier than others.

“Maintenance of water infrastructure is critical to improve the reliability, integrity and long-term preservation of the infrastructure to ensure sustainable and uninterrupted supply of bulk potable water,” Maroo said.

TimesLIVE