South Africa

Samwu feels 'insulted' by 'paltry' 3.75% wage hike offer by Salga

30 July 2024 - 19:33
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Samwu has called on the South African Local Government Association to return with a revised salary offer that truly benefits municipal workers. File photo.
Samwu has called on the South African Local Government Association to return with a revised salary offer that truly benefits municipal workers. File photo.
Image: Cornel Van Heerden/Beeld/Gallo

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says it is outraged by the latest wage offer by the South African Local Government Association (Salga). 

The second round of the current salary and wage negotiations for the country’s 257 municipalities under the South African Local Government Bargaining Council took place between July 23 to 26. 

Salga proposed a five-year salary and wage collective agreement, a first in the history of the country’s local government sector. Samwu said it was not opposed to a multi-year agreement but it must must come with significant incentives.

The union said the “paltry” offer from Salga — increasing from a mere 3.3% to an “equally insulting” 3.75%, accompanied by a one-time ex gratia payment of R3,000 for workers earning below R22,000 — was laughable and showed a complete lack of respect for the financial struggles municipal workers faced. 

“From the beginning, Salga has been determined to deny municipal workers their rightful salary increases, which were due on July,” Samwu said. 

The union said unless there was drastic movement from parties, workers would only receive their salary increase after August. “This unnecessary delay will cause more financial strain on the municipal workers.” 

Samwu said despite repeated movements by labour to the current 8% demand, Salga had not reciprocated this movement.The proposed 3.75% increase is a mockery, especially considering the rising cost of living and inflation rates. The one-time payment of R3,000 does nothing to address the need for sustained, meaningful wage growth,” it said. 

The union said as the third round of negotiations approaches, scheduled for August 12 to 16, it called on Salga to return with a revised offer that truly benefitted municipal workers who are essential to service delivery. 

TimesLIVE 

ANC opposition calls for probe into root causes of racism in Cape schools

Several Pinelands High School pupils have been suspended after an alleged racial 'auction' at the school last week.
Politics
1 day ago

Hawks swoop to shield health department 'whistleblower'

A senior official in the national department of health (NDoH) attended a disciplinary hearing at the department’s headquarters this month under the ...
News
2 days ago

Around the world, voters fed up with the status quo are clamouring for fundamental change

For the politics nerds among us, following this many electoral campaigns and analysing their outcomes feels like being in a permanent state of ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  2. 'We cannot live like this' — principal after school teacher shot five times South Africa
  3. Tiffany Haddish defends herself after stir over Zimbabwe grocery store video Africa
  4. Previous attempt on life of teacher who was shot five times at KZN school South Africa
  5. Policeman shoots himself after 'killing brigadier, wounding ex-cop' South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer