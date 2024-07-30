South Africa

Twenty-five years in jail for man who raped his daughter at knifepoint

The father accused the teenager of having relationships with boys

30 July 2024 - 21:49 By TimesLIVE
The mother of the victim blamed herself as she never picked up on any warning signs that would suggest that the girl's father would rape her. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

The Upington regional court has sentenced a 40-year-old man who raped his 15-year-old daughter earlier this year to 25 years’ imprisonment. 

The man raped the teenager on January 2. The girl was at home with her friend and the accused told the friend to leave.

“After the friend left, the father started to accuse his daughter of having relationships with boys and demanded to examine her private parts.

“When she refused, he threatened her with a knife and threw her on the bed. He also threatened to strangle her, and then proceeded to rape her,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

He said despite his threats that he was going to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the daughter reported the incident to her mother. The case was reported to the police and the accused was arrested the same day.

“During her testimony, the mother of the victim also blamed herself as she started questioning her observations and judgment as she never picked up on any warning signs that would suggest that the accused would do something so unforgiving and utterly reprehensible,” Senokoatsane said. 

Prosecutor Mzukisi Twani submitted to the court that the sentence of life imprisonment should be imposed as it was the only appropriate sentence given the gravity of the offence. However, the court decided that 25 years' imprisonment would be a just and balanced sentence. 

TimesLIVE 

