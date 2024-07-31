South Africa

A shooting, stabbing and robbery at three KZN schools in two days

31 July 2024 - 12:08 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Staff and pupils at Phikiswayo Primary in Ntuzuma were shocked when a grade R teacher was shot five times at the school on Monday. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka will convene a school safety meeting after a shooting, a stabbing and a robbery at three schools.

Dudu Khumalo, 46, a grade R teacher at Phikiswayo Primary in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, died after being shot five times as classes were about to start on Monday.

A 21-year-old matric pupil from Isihlahla Senkosi High School in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, was fatally stabbed after he allegedly attacked other pupils on Monday.

On Tuesday, criminals stormed Mukelani Primary School in KwaMashu and robbed teachers of their personal belongings. They also forced them to transfer money from their accounts under duress.

The department said on Wednesday it was “deeply concerned and saddened” by the latest criminal act.

“The safety and security of our teachers and pupils are of paramount importance, and such acts of violence and intimidation are entirely unacceptable. Measures are being put in place to enhance policing at Mukelani Primary School and other schools in the region to prevent such incidents from recurring,” said Hlomuka.

He said schools are a “sacred place of teaching and learning” and they were concerned about the recent rise in school violence. He said the department would work with all stakeholders including law enforcement agencies to curb school violence and crime.

