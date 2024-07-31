South Africa

Camps Bay surf zone restricted after emergency sewage pump repairs

31 July 2024 - 10:43 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Screengrab of the pump station being drained to effect repairs.
Screengrab of the pump station being drained to effect repairs.
Image: Dr Zahid Badroodien/X

The surf zone at Camps Bay beach is temporarily restricted for recreational use after sewage was discharged into the water due to a marine outfall pump station failure on Tuesday.

The city has three marine outfall pipes which discharge sewage that has passed through a screen to remove solids into the ocean off Camps Bay, Hout Bay and Green Point.

The cause of the failure at Camps Bay station was identified as a loose flange (used to connect pumps, pipes and other equipment) on one of its two pumps and emergency repairs were carried out. 

“The quick response from our team has meant that, though untenable, the impact on our environment was kept to a minimum,” said water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien.  

“However, given the earlier need to discharge into the surf zone, water contact will temporarily remain restricted along stretches of the beach until water testing results are compliant.”

Badroodien said the city health department would take water samples to test the quality until it met the national water quality guidelines for safe recreational activities.

“We appreciate the public's co-operation during this time and will advise when water contact can resume along the affected section,” he added.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Camps Bay beach temporarily shut after sewage pump station failure

The failure of a pump station that discharges “partially treated” sewage into the ocean resulted in the temporary closure on Tuesday of Camps Bay ...
News
18 hours ago

Raising a stink about sewage pumped into Cape Town ocean

Politicians usually try to avoid a stink. Not Michelle Wasserman, who kayaked 2km out into the Atlantic to witness raw sewage spewing from a marine ...
News
8 months ago

Study finds toxic herbicides in Camps Bay sea life

Herbicides banned in other parts of the world have been found in seawater in Camps Bay, and accumulating in seaweed and marine organisms such as ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Pretoria Girls High principal suspended after recent racism incident South Africa
  2. Free State health worker attacked by disgruntled patient South Africa
  3. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  4. Five murder and robbery suspects killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  5. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer