The surf zone at Camps Bay beach is temporarily restricted for recreational use after sewage was discharged into the water due to a marine outfall pump station failure on Tuesday.
The city has three marine outfall pipes which discharge sewage that has passed through a screen to remove solids into the ocean off Camps Bay, Hout Bay and Green Point.
The cause of the failure at Camps Bay station was identified as a loose flange (used to connect pumps, pipes and other equipment) on one of its two pumps and emergency repairs were carried out.
“The quick response from our team has meant that, though untenable, the impact on our environment was kept to a minimum,” said water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien.
“However, given the earlier need to discharge into the surf zone, water contact will temporarily remain restricted along stretches of the beach until water testing results are compliant.”
Badroodien said the city health department would take water samples to test the quality until it met the national water quality guidelines for safe recreational activities.
“We appreciate the public's co-operation during this time and will advise when water contact can resume along the affected section,” he added.
Camps Bay surf zone restricted after emergency sewage pump repairs
Image: Dr Zahid Badroodien/X
