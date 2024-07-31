South Africa

Cocaine worth R1m found on aircraft from Brazil at Johannesburg airport

31 July 2024 - 09:03 By TimesLIVE
A belt with cocaine was found on an aircraft from Sao Paulo in Brazil when it landed in Johannesburg.
Image: SAPS

A suspected drug mule has been arrested by police at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

He was a passenger on an aircraft from Sao Paulo in Brazil.

“As soon as the identified aircraft landed just before 7am on Tuesday, police identified the suspected mule and took him for questioning while a team searched the aircraft and found a parcel of cocaine worth R1m,” said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

“The cocaine was discovered wrapped in plastic, leading police to believe the consignment was strapped to his body.”

The Brazilian national has been detained and charged with drug trafficking.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said he is determined to clamp down on transnational organised crime.

“Our members throughout the country remain vigilant and ready to intercept drug traffickers,” he said.

In the past two weeks R252m worth of cocaine was seized in Western Cape, where a Russian national was arrested, and a drug lab worth R2bn was shut down in Limpopo with two Mexican nationals among the suspects.

"South Africa is not a playground for the syndicates. We are working closely with international authorities in sharing information. We will continue to intensify our efforts in intercepting criminals,” Masemola said.

TimesLIVE

