South Africa

Five pupils killed after bus collides with train in Mpumalanga

31 July 2024 - 22:07 By TImesLIVE
It is alleged the bus crossed a railway line while the train was too close, resulting in the collision.
Five pupils were killed on Wednesday afternoon after the bus they were travelling in collided with a train.

The accident happened on the R104 Road near Mafube Village, between Wonderfontein and Arnot in Mpumalanga. The bus was transporting about 30 pupils. It is alleged the bus crossed a railway line while the train was too close.

Eleven pupils sustained serious injuries, while nine pupils, the bus driver and the train operator sustained slight injuries.

Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie called for a thorough investigation of the crash. He said the law must take its course to punish anyone found to be in the wrong.

“We cannot lose such young and innocent lives due to recklessness. People need to take accountability for their negligence,” Macie said.

